TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in Feb

ZURICH, March 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1
percent from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Feb 2014    Jan 2014   Feb 2013
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                0.1          -0.3       0.3
 Pct change y/y                -0.1          0.1      -0.3
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.7         98.6       98.9
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.1        -0.1        -0.4
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.2          0.2        -0.5
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.1
 Low         -0.3
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.2
 High        0.4
 Low         0.1
       
    BACKGROUND
