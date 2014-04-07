版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI at 0.0 pct yr/yr in March

ZURICH, April 7 Swiss consumer prices were
unchanged from a year ago and were 0.4 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Monday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                
                               March 2014  Feb 2014  March
                                                     2013
 Pct change m/m                0.4           0.1      0.2
 Pct change y/y                0.0          -0.1     -0.6 
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1         98.7      99.1
                                                     
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.1          -0.1     -0.6
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.4           0.2     -0.7
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.1
 High        0.0
 Low         -0.3
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.2
 High        0.4
 Low         0.1
       
    BACKGROUND
