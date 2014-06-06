版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI rises 0.2 pct yr/yr in May

ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices rose 0.2
percent from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               May 2014    April      May 2013
                                           2014       
 Pct change m/m                0.3          0.1         0.1
 Pct change y/y                0.2          0.0        -0.5
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.5         99.2       99.2
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.1          0.0        -0.4
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.4          0.3        -0.5
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      0.1 pct
 High        0.2 pct
 Low         0.0 pct
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.2 pct
 High        0.3 pct
 Low         0.1 pct
       
    BACKGROUND
