TABLE-Swiss CPI rises 0.2 pct yr/yr in May

ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices rose 0.2 percent from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX May 2014 April May 2013 2014 Pct change m/m 0.3 0.1 0.1 Pct change y/y 0.2 0.0 -0.5 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.5 99.2 99.2 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.1 0.0 -0.4 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.4 0.3 -0.5 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.1 pct High 0.2 pct Low 0.0 pct M/M Median 0.2 pct High 0.3 pct Low 0.1 pct