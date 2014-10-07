TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1 percent from a year ago in September and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX SEPTEMBER AUGUST SEPTEMBER 2014 2014 2013 Pct change m/m 0.1 0.0 0.3 Pct change y/y -0.1 0.1 -0.1 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.0 99.2 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.0 0.1 -0.1 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.3 0.5 -0.1 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.0 pct High 0.1 pct Low -0.1 pct M/M Median 0.2 pct High 0.3 pct Low 0.1 pct BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments