TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1
percent from a year ago in September and were 0.1 percent higher
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Tuesday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
SEPTEMBER AUGUST SEPTEMBER
2014 2014 2013
Pct change m/m 0.1 0.0 0.3
Pct change y/y -0.1 0.1 -0.1
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.0 99.2
Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.0 0.1 -0.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.3 0.5 -0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median 0.0 pct
High 0.1 pct
Low -0.1 pct
M/M
Median 0.2 pct
High 0.3 pct
Low 0.1 pct
