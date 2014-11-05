TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 5 Swiss consumer prices were
unchanged from a year ago and were also unchanged compared with
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Oct 2014 Sept 2014 Oct 2013
Pct change m/m 0.0 0.1 -0.1
Pct change y/y 0.0 -0.1 -0.3
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.1 99.1
Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.1 0.0 -0.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.5 0.3 -0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.1
High 0.1
Low -0.2
M/M
Median 0.0
High 0.1
Low -0.2
BACKGROUND
