TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 5 Swiss consumer prices were
unchanged from a year ago and were also unchanged compared with
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                               
                               Oct 2014  Sept 2014  Oct 2013
                                                    
 Pct change m/m                 0.0        0.1       -0.1
 Pct change y/y                 0.0       -0.1       -0.3
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1       99.1       99.1
                                                    
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct          0.1        0.0       -0.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct          0.5        0.3       -0.1
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.1
 High         0.1
 Low         -0.2
                                
 M/M         
 Median       0.0
 High         0.1
 Low         -0.2
       
