TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in November

ZURICH, Dec 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in November from a year ago and were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013 Pct change m/m 0.0 0.0 0.0 Pct change y/y -0.1 0.0 0.1 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.1 99.1 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.1 0.1 0.1 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.4 0.5 0.1 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.0 High 0.0 Low -0.2 M/M Median 0.0 High 0.0 Low -0.2 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments