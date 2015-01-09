版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI at -0.3 pct yr/yr in December

ZURICH, Jan 9 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.3
percent from a year ago and were 0.5 percent lower in December
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               DEC 2014    NOV 2014   DEC 2013
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.5         0.0        -0.2
 Pct change y/y                -0.3        -0.1        0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.6         99.1       98.9
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.3           0.1        0.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.4           0.4        0.2
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l

    BACKGROUND
