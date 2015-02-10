版本:
REFILE-TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr in January

    ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5
percent from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower in January
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Tuesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               JAN 2015    DEC 2014   JAN 2014
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.4        -0.5       -0.3
 Pct change y/y                -0.5        -0.3        0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.2        98.6       98.6 
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.4         0.3        -0.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.5         0.4         0.2
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l

