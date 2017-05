ZURICH, Sept 21 Switzerland's current account surplus totalled 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.36 billion) in the second quarter, 3 billion francs less than the same period in 2015, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday.

The decline was "mainly due to a decline in the receipts surplus in primary income (labour and investment income)", the SNB said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)