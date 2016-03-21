UPDATE 1-Swiss current account surplus narrows in Q4 -SNB

* Q4 current account surplus falls 4 bln Sfr y/y to 16 bln

ZURICH, March 21 Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed to around 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.48 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2015, 4 billion francs less than a year earlier, Swiss National Bank data showed on Monday.

The decrease was principally the result of a lower surplus in investment income. This surplus fell by around 5 billion francs to 6 billion francs in the quarter, the SNB said.

The financial account balance edged up to around 9 billion francs as net financial assets jumped 73 billion francs, mainly due to direct and other investment, while liabilities rose a net 66 billion francs, primarily due to direct investment.

The SNB pays close attention to capital flows as it tries to rein in what it calls a significantly overvalued franc. The currency is often sought as a safe-haven when financial markets are volatile.

Since the SNB abruptly removed a floor for the Swiss franc against the euro in January 2015, investors' desire to hold francs has coincided with some Swiss investors repatriating assets, reversing the traditional private capital outflows.

The SNB's negative interest rates aim to make holding francs less attractive and foster a return to net capital outflows.

Swiss foreign investments rose by 113 billion francs in the fourth quarter to 4.26 trillion. The SNB cited in particular capital gains from equity markets and exchange rate movements.

Foreign liabilities rose by 127 billion francs to 3.652 trillion, taking net international investment down 13 billion francs to 609 billion at year's end.

For all of 2015, Switzerland's current account surplus rose by 16 billion francs to 73 billion, thanks mostly to investment income.

In the financial account, net acquisition of financial assets rose more than 10-fold to 222 billion francs, the highest since 2007, amid direct investment and the accumulation of reserve assets. Net incurrence of liabilities also jumped, to 161 billion francs.

The financial account, including derivatives, reported a positive balance of 63 billion francs for the year. A positive balance means there was an increase in the net international investment position resulting from cross-border investment.

($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)