Swiss Q3 current account surplus narrows to 21 bln Sfr

ZURICH Dec 21 Switzerland's third-quarter current account surplus narrowed by 2 billion Swiss francs ($1.95 billion) to 21 billion as reduced receipts from labour and investment income offset a higher surplus from trade in goods, data from the Swiss National Bank showed on Wednesday.

The financial account balance -- the increase in the net international investment position resulting from cross-border investment -- rose by 8 billion francs from the year-ago period to 39 billion.

The net international investment position increased by 25 billion francs to 799 billion as foreign assets advanced more strongly than foreign liabilities.

