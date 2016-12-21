Swiss Q3 current account surplus narrows to 21 bln Sfr

ZURICH Dec 21 Switzerland's third-quarter
current account surplus narrowed by 2 billion Swiss francs
($1.95 billion) to 21 billion as reduced receipts from labour
and investment income offset a higher surplus from trade in
goods, data from the Swiss National Bank showed on Wednesday.
The financial account balance -- the increase in the net
international investment position resulting from cross-border
investment -- rose by 8 billion francs from the year-ago period
to 39 billion.
The net international investment position increased by 25
billion francs to 799 billion as foreign assets advanced more
strongly than foreign liabilities.
($1 = 1.0275 Swiss francs)
