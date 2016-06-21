Swiss current account surplus narrows in Q1 - SNB

UPDATE 2-Atlas Copco to split group, company veteran Rahmstrom named new CEO
* Company insider Rahmstrom appointed new CEO (Adds new comments from Chairman, analysts, updates background details)
ZURICH, June 21 Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed to around 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.42 billion) in the first quarter, 3 billion francs less the year-ago period, Swiss National Bank (SNB) statistics published on Tuesday showed.
"The decline was primarily attributable to trade in goods, where the receipts surplus of 8 billion francs was 2 billion francs lower than in the first quarter of 2015," the SNB said.
($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Company insider Rahmstrom appointed new CEO (Adds new comments from Chairman, analysts, updates background details)
LONDON, Jan 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Bottas lined up as replacement for F1 champion Rosberg (Adds detail)