Swiss current account surplus narrows in Q1 - SNB

ZURICH, June 21 Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed to around 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.42 billion) in the first quarter, 3 billion francs less the year-ago period, Swiss National Bank (SNB) statistics published on Tuesday showed.

"The decline was primarily attributable to trade in goods, where the receipts surplus of 8 billion francs was 2 billion francs lower than in the first quarter of 2015," the SNB said.

