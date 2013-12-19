UPDATE 2-Swiss government sees stronger economy, aided by exports

* SECO sees growth at 1.9 pct in 2013, 2.3 pct in 2014

* Inflation forecast at -0.2 pct in 2013, 0.2 pct in 2014

* Swiss govt says outlook more positive but risks to economy remain

* Exports seen rising, underpinning growth (Writes through with trade data)

ZURICH, Dec 19 Switzerland's economy is poised for stronger growth in coming years, buoyed by a recovery of exports, but remains at risk from the fragility of the global economic recovery, the Swiss government said.

The State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) raised its growth forecast for 2013 slightly on Thursday, expecting a further acceleration in the next two years, to 2.7 percent in 2015.

"Providing the international economy continues on a gradual path of recovery there are good prospects for a strengthening economic upturn in Switzerland over the next two years," economists at the SECO said.

Exports would strengthen gradually and help underpin growth. "The anticipated positive upturn in the export industry appears to have been confirmed," they wrote.

They expected consumer prices to fall slightly further this year than previously predicted, but saw inflation rates inching into positive territory in 2014 and 2015.

"Although the outlook for the Swiss economy is more positive for 2014 and 2015, different negative risks due to the fragile stance of the world economy should not be ignored," they said.

The Swiss government's note of caution echoed the Swiss National Bank last week, which kept its currency cap in place at its quarterly monetary policy meeting, saying Switzerland's recovering economy was still vulnerable.

The SNB capped the safe-haven Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro more than two years ago to fend off recession and deflation after investors seeking a safe-haven from the euro zone crisis bid the currency up to record levels.

A brightening outlook for growth in the Swiss economy and the tentative shift of prices towards positive territory, shows the success of the minimum exchange rate, but also raises questions about its continued relevance.

Swiss exports have been supported by the lid on the franc, but have suffered from sluggish demand in Europe - its largest trading partner - where an economic crisis has sapped business and consumer confidence.

Separate data released on Thursday showed Swiss exports fell 3 percent in November compared to the prior-year month, due to one less working day. When adjusted for this, exports would have risen 1 percent, the Federal Customs Office said.

Exports of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the country's biggest export category, fell 5 percent while machines and electronic devices were down 3.3 percent and watch exports fell 0.7 percent.

Switzerland's government also warned of volatility in the international financial markets when major central banks begin to scale back expansive monetary policy, with some damaging consequences for the global economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve took its first step in winding down stimulus on Wednesday, saying it will trim the pace of its bond purchases.

The SECO increased its growth forecast for 2013 slightly to 1.9 percent, and kept to its outlook for 2014 of 2.3 percent.

It forecast consumer prices to fall by 0.2 percent this year, down from the prediction of 0.1 percent fall made in September. Prices are seen rising 0.2 percent in 2014 and 0.4 in 2015. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Alister Doyle)