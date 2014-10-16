Swiss government cuts growth forecasts for this year and next

ZURICH Oct 16 The Swiss government cut its
economic growth forecasts for this year and next on Thursday,
citing a gloomy outlook for the neighbouring euro zone.
"In light of the dampened short-term economic outlook for
the Euro region, including Germany, the conditions deteriorated
compared to the last forecasts in June," economists at the State
Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said in a statement.
The SECO cut its growth forecast to 1.8 percent for 2014
from a previous 2.0 percent and lowered its outlook for 2015 to
2.4 percent from the 2.6 percent it predicted in June.
"Although the economic projections for Switzerland are still
quite appealing, the downside risks noticeably increased during
the last few months," SECO said.
It forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent this
year, and saw inflation of 0.4 percent next year, both of which
are unchanged from its June forecasts.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)