UPDATE 2-Switzerland cuts growth forecasts as German economic woes weigh

* Government cuts 2014 view to 1.8 pct, 2015 to 2.4 pct
* Cites deteriorating outlook for Germany, euro zone
(Adds economist comment)
ZURICH Oct 16 The Swiss government cut its
growth forecasts for this year and next for the second time on
Thursday, highlighting the impact of a rapidly deteriorating
economic outlook in its neighbour and main trading partner
Germany.
Switzerland's economy struggled in the second quarter as
trade activity took a hit from the slowdown in Europe and
falling construction spending, and on Wednesday a survey of
Swiss investors showed economic expectations slumped in October.
The State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said it was
cutting its growth forecasts, to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent
for 2014 and to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent for 2015.
"In light of the dampened short-term economic outlook for
the euro region, including Germany, the conditions deteriorated
compared to the last forecasts in June," SECO economists said in
a statement, adding that downside risks had increased.
Switzerland has been able to shield its economy from the
euro zone's troubles somewhat, in part by capping the franc at
1.20 per euro in September 2011, after investors bid the
safe-haven currency up to record levels.
But recent gloomy data from Germany is particularly worrying
because Europe's biggest economy is also Switzerland's largest
export market by far.
The Berlin government slashed its GDP forecasts for this
year and next on Tuesday, blaming crises abroad and moderate
global growth, and a closely watched German economic sentiment
index registered its first negative reading since 2012.
"There is considerable pessimism surrounding the German
economy, and a technical recession there in the third quarter
cannot be ruled out," Zuercher Kantonalbank senior economist
Cornelia Luchsinger said.
"This weakness in the euro zone will weigh on infrastructure
investments and private consumption in Switzerland."
SLOWDOWN AHEAD
The Swiss National Bank trimmed its growth forecasts through
to 2016 last month, saying the economic outlook had worsened and
warning of a renewed risk of deflation.
Many economists had also already lowered their predictions
for this year, and Zuercher Kantonalbank said on Thursday its
2015 forecast for 2 percent growth was under review.
Switzerland's economy initially showed zero growth in the
second quarter, though this was later revised to growth of 0.2
percent after the SECO adopted a new calculation method.
The euro zone economy is also stagnating and, in an effort
to prop it up, the European Central Bank has in recent months
cut interest rates to record lows and announced new long-term
loans for banks and plans to buy private sector assets.
That ultra-loose policy has put renewed pressure on the 1.20
cap that the Swiss National Bank adopted for the franc to stave
off deflation and a recession.
SECO forecast on Thursday that Swiss consumer prices would
rise by 0.1 percent this year, and saw inflation of 0.4 percent
next year, both unchanged from its June forecasts.
Swiss CPI fell from a year ago for the first time in seven
months in September, data showed on Tuesday, dragged down by a
drop in import cost and tumbling oil prices.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Alice Baghdjian, editing by
John Stonestreet)