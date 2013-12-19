Swiss government sees economy strengthening over next two years

ZURICH Dec 19 The Swiss government said on
Thursday it had a more positive outlook for Switzerland's
economy and expected a stronger economic upturn over the next
two years.
"Further increasing exports and consequently a broaderbased
economic expansion are expected, since domestic economy, which
has held up well since the financial crisis, should remain
robust," economists at the State Secretariat for Economics
(SECO) said.
"Providing the international economy continues on a gradual
path of recovery there are good prospects for a strengthening
economic upturn in Switzerland over the next two years," it
said.
The SECO increased its forecast for 2013 slightly to 1.9
percent growth, and kept to its outlook for 2014 of 2.3 percent.
It expects growth to accelerate to 2.7 percent in 2015.
It forecast consumer prices to fall by 0.2 percent this
year, down from the prediction of -0.1 percent made in
September. Prices are seen rising 0.2 percent in 2014 and 0.4 in
2015.
