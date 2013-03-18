Swiss government sees confidence returning to economy

* SECO keeps 2013 growth view at 1.3 pct
* Ups 2014 growth forecast to 2.1 pct from 2.0 pct
* Cuts inflation forecasts for 2013 to 0.1 pct from 0.2 pct
* Risks still present despite revival of confidence
ZURICH, March 18 The Swiss economy is benefiting
from signs of a recovery in the global economy and upbeat
sentiment on global financial markets, the government said on
Monday as it slightly revised up its outlook for 2014 growth.
"The latest economic surveys indicate a more positive mood
on a broad front over recent months," economists at the State
Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.
"In view of the continuing stability in the domestic economy
and a brighter outlook for exports, the opportunities for a
further increase in economic growth during the course of this
and next year look good."
The SECO stuck to a forecast for 1.3 percent growth for 2013
and increased its outlook for 2014 to 2.1 percent from the 2
percent it predicted in December.
It forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent this
year, down from a prediction of 0.2 percent made in December,
and confirmed a prediction for inflation of just 0.2 percent
next year.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)