Swiss government sees recovery ahead for economy

Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
ZURICH, June 11 The Swiss economy should recover over the next two years as long as the global economy picks up and the euro zone lifts itself out of a recession, the government said on Tuesday, as it slightly raised its outlook for 2013 growth.
"The Swiss economy as before is bearing up relatively well against the backdrop of the recession in the euro zone," economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.
The SECO raised its forecast for growth in 2013 to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent it predicted in March and kept its outlook for 2014 at 2.1 percent.
The SECO noted the disparity between strength of domestic-focussed industries, such as construction, and export-orientated areas, such as tourism, which have suffered from a strong franc and dwindling demand from the euro zone.
The debt crisis in the euro zone, Switzerland's biggest trading partner, remained the biggest risk to the Swiss economy, it said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
ZURICH, April 4 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders reject its proposal to pay 25.99 million Swiss francs ($25.9 million) in short-term bonuses to the executive board in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.