Swiss government sees economy gaining steam in next two years

ZURICH Dec 18 The Swiss government expects the
economy to strengthen over the next two years, albeit at a
slower pace than previously forecast as it revised down its
forecast for growth next year citing an uncertain environment.
"The Swiss economy remained on a upwards course in 2014.
However the mood indicators in the last months signal rising
uncertainty in view of further economic development," economists
at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said in a
statement on Thursday.
The SECO kept its growth forecast for 2014 unchanged at 1.8
percent, but lowered its outlook for 2015 to 2.1 percent from
the 2.4 percent predicted in October. It expects growth of 2.4
percent in 2016.
It forecasts flat consumer prices this year, compared to the
previous prediction for a rise of 0.1 percent made in October.
It sees inflation of 0.2 percent in 2015 and 0.4 percent in
2016.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Joshua Franklin)