Swiss economy grows faster than expected in first quarter

ZURICH May 30 The growth of the Swiss economy picked up pace in the first quarter, thanks to strong private consumption, beating even the most optimistic analyst forecasts, data showed on Thursday.

The Swiss economy expanded 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, ahead of average forecasts for 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll, with the highest forecast at 0.3 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

"Positive contributions to growth came from private consumption, investments in construction and from the trade balance, whilst investments in machinery and equipment by contrast decreased," SECO said in a statement.

Quarterly growth for the fourth quarter was revised up to 0.3 percent from a previously reported 0.2 percent.

Year-on-year, gross domestic product rose 1.1 percent, down from 1.4 percent growth in the previous three months but beating forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent in a Reuters poll.

The Swiss National Bank forecast in March that the economy should grow 1 to 1.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Emma Thomasson)