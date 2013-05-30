UPDATE 1-Swiss economic growth beats forecasts in first quarter

* Swiss economy grows 0.6 pct q/q, 1.1 pct y/y

* Strong private consumption, construction help growth

* OECD forecasts economy to grow 1.4 pct in 2013 (Adds detail, analyst)

By Alice Baghdjian

ZURICH, May 30 Growth in the Swiss economy picked up pace in the first quarter, beating even the most optimistic forecasts, as consumers, construction and trade helped the Alpine economy outperform its euro zone neighbours.

Private consumption, bolstered by low unemployment, has helped buoy Swiss growth even as the debt crisis in the euro zone - its largest trading partner - has curbed demand for exports.

"It shows the Swiss economy is relatively resilient to the current slowdown in the euro zone," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron.

Switzerland's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.6 percent on the quarter and 1.1 percent on the year, compared to previous readings of 0.3 and 1.4 percent respectively, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) showed on Thursday.

Quarterly growth was ahead of average forecasts for 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll, and beat the highest forecast at 0.3 percent, while the year-on-year figure also beat average forecasts for 0.9 percent.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast this week the Swiss economy will grow 1.4 percent this year and 2 percent in 2014, while the Swiss National Bank predicted in March a growth rate of 1 to 1.5 percent.

In addition to strong private consumption, the trade balance and investments in the booming construction sector helped Switzerland offset a decrease in investments in machinery and equipment, SECO said in a statement.

The export of goods less valuables shrank by 0.2 percent in the quarter, but would have grown 1.4 percent excluding changes in the way electricity exports are calculated.

Swiss exports have been supported by the cap the SNB imposed in 2011 on the soaring safe-haven franc.

The Swiss franc strengthened slightly against the euro after the release of the data.

The euro zone economy contracted 0.2 percent in the first quarter, with Germany posting meagre growth, while France entered a shallow recession.

"The healthy jobs market and housing market are the factors which support the Swiss economy at the moment," said Alessandro Bee, an economist at Sarasin.

"We are predicting 1.1 percent growth but perhaps we will correct that upwards although Switzerland cannot uncouple itself from the developments in the euro zone."

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.69 billion), but fell by 3.7 percent when adjusted for two extra working days in the month. ($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Emma Thomasson and Toby Chopra)