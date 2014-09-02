版本:
Swiss economy stalls in second quarter

ZURICH, Sept 2 Switzerland's economy stalled in the second quarter, with output unchanged from the first, dragged down by weaker exports and falling construction spending, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a quarterly growth rate of 0.5 percent.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.6 percent year on year, missing expectations of 1.7 percent and down from a revised 2.1 percent in the prior quarter, the State Secretariat for Economics said.

Switzerland's economy faces increased macroeconomic and geopolitical risks that may lead the Swiss National Bank to cut its economic outlook at its meeting in September, its chairman Thomas Jordan said on Sunday. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Nick Macfie)
