UPDATE 2-Swiss economy shrinks, weighed down by franc surge

* Economy contracted 0.2 pct year on year in Q1 -data
* Swiss lead indicator for May better than expected
* Central bank removed franc cap against euro in Jan
* Economists divided over recession risk
(Adds lead indicator for May, analyst comment)
ZURICH, May 29 Switzerland's economy shrank in
the first quarter, data showed, as exporters felt the impact of
a strong Swiss franc, which surged after the central bank
removed the currency's cap against the euro in January.
Separate data pointed to an economic recovery towards the
end of this year, tempering concerns that the country might slip
into recession.
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2 percent quarter on
quarter compared to revised growth of 0.5 percent in the
previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
(SECO) said in a statement on Friday.
The fall was steeper than the 0.1 percent drop forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll.
Meanwhile, Switzerland's leading indicator for May rose more
than expected, so while an economic recovery could not be
expected immediately, the likelihood of one in about six months
had increased, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Friday.
RECESSION RISK
The removal of the 1.20 francs per euro cap on Jan. 15 sent
the Swiss currency soaring, creating problems for exporters -
the engine of the Swiss economy. Exports and industrial orders
are sinking, data showed on Thursday.
Friday's GDP data, the first to cover the period immediately
after the cap's removal, raised the prospect of Switzerland
entering recession - defined as two straight quarters of
negative growth - for the first time since 2009.
"We expect that second-quarter GDP will contract by even
more than the first quarter did, such that the Swiss economy can
be said to be in a recession right now," said Bank J. Safra
Sarasin economist Karsten Junius.
But Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at London Capital Group,
said she expected the economy to recover in the second quarter
on the ability of high-margin Swiss exporters to weather the
franc shock.
"The KOF indicator is in line with the optimism that the
recovery is certainly under way," said Ozkardeskaya, adding she
expected the economy to be back on track from the third quarter.
The Swiss National Bank has said it will intervene in
currency markets if necessary to keep the franc under control.
It was trading at 1.034 per euro by 0830 GMT.
Despite the removal of the cap, the mood among exporting
firms indicates that the economy will hold up better than
expected.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by
John Stonestreet)