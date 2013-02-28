Swiss economy falters less than expected in fourth quarter

ZURICH Feb 28 The growth of the Swiss economy
slowed to 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous
quarter, but was still healthier than most analysts had
predicted, data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a quarterly growth
rate of 0.0 percent after the Swiss National Bank warned it
expected a significant cooling in the period following
better-than-expected growth of 0.6 percent in the third quarter.
Year-on-year, gross domestic product rose 1.4 percent,
beating forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent in a Reuters
poll and from a revised 1.2 percent growth in the previous three
months, the State Secretariat for Economics said.
The growth figures add to a raft of other recent upbeat
economic data suggesting the Swiss economy is turning the
corner. The SNB forecast in December that the economy should
grow 1 to 1.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)