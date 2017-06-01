UPDATE 1-Swiss economy generates tepid growth in Q1

* Q1 GDP grows 0.3 pct quarter on quarter
* Retail sales fall 1.2 percent in April
* Purchasing managers index falls in May
ZURICH, June 1 Swiss full-year economic growth
forecasts could be revised downwards after a tepid expansion
during the first quarter left economists underwhelmed.
Growth perked up only slightly, data showed on Thursday,
helped by exports and business investment as the Swiss National
Bank battles the strong franc with ultra-loose monetary policy.
Quarter-on-quarter real growth of 0.3 percent surpassed the
upwardly revised 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter but lagged
the 0.4 percent expansion expected on average in a Reuters poll
Switzerland's export-reliant economy was sent reeling two
and half years ago by surge in the value of the franc when the
SNB scrapped its cap on the currency against the euro.
The economy ministry said it was disappointed by the speed
of the subsequent recovery. This could lead to a revision of its
GDP forecasts for 2017, due to be updated on June 20.
"The recovery is well under way, but somewhat more moderate
than we hoped," said Ronald Indergand, the ministry's head of
short-term economic analysis.
"In December, we forecast a rate of 1.6 percent for 2017,
assuming the recovery continues, but the GDP growth data has so
far been slightly disappointing."
Exports of goods rose 3.9 percent quarter on quarter and
investment in equipment and software gained 1.7 percent, but
private consumption slowed sharply to just 0.1 percent from 0.9
percent in the last three months of 2016.
Export growth was broad based, led by chemicals and
pharmaceuticals and by the precision tools, watches and
jewellery segment, which had its highest growth in six years.
Gross domestic product rose 1.1 percent from the year-ago
quarter, up from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.
"Switzerland's economy is still lagging behind neighbouring
countries, especially Germany, and you have to acknowledge that
the growth is still being dampened by the strong franc," said
Alexander Koch, head of macroeconomics at Bank Raiffeisen.
"The strong franc will still weigh on the economy this year
and next year."
The GDP reading comes amid a string of mixed news for the
economy, which the SNB has been trying to boost via negative
interest rates and currency intervention to rein in the franc.
Retail sales fell 1.2 percent in real terms in April from
the year-ago month, while the purchasing managers' index fell to
a seasonally adjusted 55.6 points in May from 57.4 points in
April.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan on Wednesday again called the
franc "significantly overvalued" and said the central bank had
ample room to expand its balance sheet if needed.
The SNB, which holds its next policy review on June 15,
forecast in March the economy would grow roughly 1.5 percent
this year.
