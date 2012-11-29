TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q3 vs Q2

The Swiss economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday. The year-on-year increase was 1.4 percent. Q3 Q2 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.6 -0.1 GDP change y/y, real pct 1.4 0.3 (0.5)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL FOR Q/Q: Median 0.2 Low -0.3 High 0.3 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...