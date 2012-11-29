版本:
2012年 11月 29日 星期四 14:46 BJT

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q3 vs Q2

The Swiss economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent
in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.4 percent.
    
                                 Q3          Q2
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.6         -0.1
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.4         0.3 (0.5)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL FOR Q/Q:        
 Median      0.2
 Low         -0.3
 High        0.3
 
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

