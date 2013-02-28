TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3

ZURICH, Feb 28 The Swiss economy grew by a better-than-expected 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday. The year-on-year increase was 1.4 percent. Q4 Q3 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.2 0.6 (0.6)* GDP change y/y, real pct 1.4 1.2 (1.4)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Q/Q Y/Y Median 0.0 0.9 Low -0.3 0.6 High 0.2 1.2 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...