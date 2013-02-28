版本:
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3

ZURICH, Feb 28 The Swiss economy grew by a
better-than-expected 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the
previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
(SECO) said on Thursday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.4 percent.
    
                                 Q4          Q3
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.2         0.6 (0.6)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.4         1.2 (1.4)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
             Q/Q         Y/Y
 Median      0.0         0.9
 Low         -0.3        0.6
 High        0.2         1.2
 
