TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3

ZURICH, Feb 28 The Swiss economy grew by a
better-than-expected 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the
previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
(SECO) said on Thursday.
The year-on-year increase was 1.4 percent.
Q4 Q3
GDP change q/q, real pct 0.2 0.6 (0.6)*
GDP change y/y, real pct 1.4 1.2 (1.4)*
* Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was
originally reported.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Q/Q Y/Y
Median 0.0 0.9
Low -0.3 0.6
High 0.2 1.2
BACKGROUND
