TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q1 2013 vs Q4 2012

ZURICH, May 30 The Swiss economy grew by 0.6
percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
The year-on-year increase was 1.1 percent.
Q1 Q4
GDP change q/q, real pct 0.6 0.3 (0.2)*
GDP change y/y, real pct 1.1 1.4 (1.4)*
* Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was
originally reported.
Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Median 0.2
Low 0.1
High 0.3
Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Median 0.9
Low 0.8
High 1.1
For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra
users can click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...