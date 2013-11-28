TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q3 vs Q2

ZURICH, Nov 28 The Swiss economy grew by 0.5
percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
The year-on-year increase was 1.9 percent.
Q3 Q2
GDP change q/q, real pct 0.5 0.5 (0.5)*
GDP change y/y, real pct 1.9 2.5 (2.5)*
* Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was
originally reported.
Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Median 0.4
Low 0.3
High 0.5
Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Median 1.7
Low 1.7
High 1.8
BACKGROUND
