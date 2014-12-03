版本:
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q3 vs Q2

ZURICH, Dec 3 The Swiss economy grew by 0.6
percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Wednesday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.9 percent.
    
                                 Q3          Q2
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.6         0.3 (0.2)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.9         1.6 (1.4)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported. The SECO switched its calculation method to
the European System of National Accounts (ESA) 2010 in
September. It revised up its orginally reported second-quarter
growth figures to 0.2 percent from 0.0 percent on the quarter,
and to 1.4 percent from 0.6 percent on the year.                
    
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
    Q/Q
 Median      0.3
 Low         0.1
 High        0.5
 
        Y/Y
 Median      1.4
 Low         1.3
 High        1.7
    
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
