Swiss exports defy franc surge on U.S., Asia strength

By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, April 23 Swiss exports pushed higher in
March despite the franc currency's sharp rise against the euro,
as surging shipments to the United States, Middle East and Asia
more than compensated for a drop-off in sales to the single
currency bloc.
Overall exports rose by 4.2 percent year-on-year in real
terms and by 3.2 percent on a nominal basis, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday.
Sales to the euro zone were down 3.7 percent on a nominal
basis, while exports to the United States and Middle East surged
by 23.6 percent and 29.2 percent, respectively. Exports to China
were up 12.4 percent.
"The effect of the Swiss franc shock is less severe than
expected, but some sectors are hit far harder than others," said
Matthias Pfammatter, an economist at the Customs Office.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) shocked financial markets in
January by scrapping its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc,
triggering an outcry from Swiss industry and prompting
economists to slash forecasts for the export-reliant economy.
The exchange rate is now close to parity, with one euro
buying roughly 1.03 francs. But the economy appears to
be defying the rise in the currency, which makes Swiss exports
to the euro zone more expensive, in part due to the cushioning
effect of U.S. dollar strength.
The trade data showed exports of jewelry up 21.7 percent on
a nominal basis in the first quarter of 2015. Exports of watches
and precision instruments were up 3.1 percent and 2.6 percent,
respectively.
Last week, the Swiss government said it did not expect the
strong franc to trigger a serious economic crisis and rejected
calls for a stimulus package as "inappropriate".
The SNB is now calling for growth of 0.9 percent this year,
down from 2.1 percent before it dropped the cap.
Nick Hayek, chief executive of Swiss watch group Swatch
, was one of the most vocal critics of the SNB's
decision, calling it a "tsunami" for the economy. But last month
he described his company's outlook as "excellent", pointing to
strength in the dollar..
Still, some economists say the jury is still out on the
economy. Andreas Ruhlmann of IG Bank noted that the franc has
been steadily strengthening against the euro since March.
"The main figure to watch is inflation which his negative at
the moment. A prolonged deflationary period would bring
Switzerland into recession," he said.
Smaller Swiss firms have lowered prices, sought discounts
from suppliers and cut jobs to protect their profits.
But Swatch and big drugmakers like Roche and
Novartis - which both posted stronger-than-expected
first quarter figures this week - are relatively diversified and
have weathered the franc rise.
