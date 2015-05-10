Swiss economy defies doomsayers, weathers franc shock

* Encouraging economic signs four months after SNB shock
* Firms say flexibility, diversification cushion franc blow
* Exports and consumption holding up, but unemployment
rising
By Alice Baghdjian
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 10 When the Swiss
central bank abandoned its cap on the franc back in January,
corporate Switzerland warned of an economic "tsunami" that would
hit exports, hammer jobs and plunge the Alpine nation into a
deep recession.
Four months later, however, the country appears to be
holding up better than the doomsayers had predicted.
At an annual gathering of business leaders in St. Gallen
this past week, Swiss firms said they were weathering a sharp
rise in the Swiss franc's value against the euro since the cap
was scrapped by adjusting prices, emphasising new markets and
seeking more flexible hours from staff.
A strong dollar has helped cushion the blow for some firms
and those that import intermediate goods from the euro zone have
actually benefited from the franc strength.
There are sectors of the economy, notably tourism and
machinery firms with a franc-heavy cost base and high sales
exposure to Europe, that are struggling.
Swissmechanic, an employers' association for companies in
the machinery, electronic and metalworking sectors, says that
some 2,000 jobs have been axed in the sector since the Swiss
National Bank (SNB) shocked financial markets in mid-January.
But many firms say previous episodes of franc strength, for
example in 2011 before the SNB introduced the 1.20 franc per
euro ceiling, forced them to be nimble, and that has helped them
weather the storm.
"Many companies have learned from 2011, many saw that if
they have a concentration of risk, whether it's in distribution,
customer base, or the product, then it's a major risk," Tobias
Gerfin, CEO of Swiss kitchenware firm Kuhn Rikon, told Reuters
in St. Gallen.
"We are going to raise prices in Europe, we've increased
weekly working hours from 40 to 42 hours, we have taken
measures, but the situation is not so bad that I can't sleep at
night," he said.
A stronger currency makes it more difficult for firms to
compete on price abroad. Switzerland's strong economic links to
the euro zone make the franc-euro exchange rate the most
important for Swiss firms.
Still, despite the fact that the rate is now close to
parity, with one euro buying roughly 1.04 francs, the hard
economic data has been encouraging.
ECONOMY SEEN GROWING
Swiss exports ticked up in March compared to the prior year,
buoyed by sales to the United States, Middle East and Asia. And
consumption appears to be holding up well thanks to a resilient
tourism sector and a rise in car purchases.
"Besides the obvious shock to exports, consumption and
investment that has hit the economy, households and industry
seem to be flexible enough to weather the storm," said Karsten
Junius, chief economist at bank J. Safra Sarasin.
Although he expects the economy to contract by 0.2 percent
in the first quarter, he sees growth of 0.7 percent for the full
year. Economists at the Zurich-based KOF institute are also
forecasting modest growth in 2015, having previously predicted a
0.5 percent contraction for this year in the immediate aftermath
of the SNB decision.
Eva Johnston, head of a Lausanne-based firm Eva J. that
makes high-end natural cosmetics, told Reuters she had given up
trying to compete with rivals in Europe and instead focused her
energy on the home market.
"When we saw the franc appreciating, our strategy was to
strengthen our position on the domestic market, rather than to
try to achieve a competitive position in neighbouring
countries," said Johnston.
"We are not actively selling in stores in Germany and France
- the biggest cosmetics markets in Europe - because the
competition now in terms of the pricing is humongous."
Johnston says strong demand in Switzerland and the reduced
cost of imported ingredients from Europe have allowed her to
continue to manufacture at home instead of shifting to lower
cost production sites.
But Nick Hayek, chief executive of watch group Swatch
, worries that the strong franc could force others to
shift production abroad, posing a "latent threat" to Swiss
prosperity.
Unemployment has ticked up slightly, albeit from very low
levels, over the past months. And the KOF's employment indicator
fell to its weakest level in more than five years in April.
"Everything that accelerates deindustrialisation is very
dangerous for a country," said Hayek, who was highly critical of
the SNB decision back in January, warning of a "tsunami" for the
broader economy.
In March, however, he described the outlook for Swatch as
"excellent", saying turnover in Japan, Switzerland and many
European countries was growing at double-digit rates.
