Swiss franc expected to steady or weaken -ZEW survey

ZURICH May 20 The Swiss franc is set to remain
at its current level or weaken further, a survey of analysts by
Credit Suisse and the German ZEW economic research
institute showed on Wednesday.
Switzerland's currency has rocketed in value this year after
the Swiss National Bank removed its 1.20 per euro cap in
January, raising concerns for the export-reliant economy.
The franc has since pared some gains amid speculation the
SNB is intervening in the currency market, and the ZEW study
showed 46 percent of respondents expected it to remain near
current levels against the euro for the next six months.
Some 42 percent of respondents expected the franc to weaken
further against the euro, while just 12 percent saw a further
strengthening.
"This drift in expectations away from an appreciating franc
toward a stable exchange rate or even a depreciating franc may
have something to do with indications seen in recent weeks that
the SNB has been buying foreign currencies," Credit Suisse said.
Echoing other Swiss policymakers, SNB vice-chairman
Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Tuesday that the central bank could
still expand its balance sheet further by buying euros to weaken
the franc.
Data on franc deposits and currency reserves suggest the SNB
has been quietly intervening on a small scale.
The ZEW's indicator for investor sentiment rose by 23.1
points in May to -0.1 points.
This means that indicators for economic activity are
currently neutral, though a preliminary reading for
first-quarter growth next week should sharpen the picture,
Credit Suisse said.
Four months after the SNB ditched the cap, prompting one
prominent businessman to warn a "tsunami" would sweep away
exports and jobs and plunge Switzerland into deep recession, the
economy appears to be holding up better than expected.
On Wednesday, however, Swissmem, which represents companies
in the machinery, electronic, and metalworking sectors, said
nearly one-third of its members forecast an operating loss this
year following a 17.1 percent drop in first-quarter orders.
