Swiss exports slide in April, weighed by drop in chemical, drug exports

ZURICH May 28 Swiss exports sank in April after
Switzerland's central bank abandoned a cap on the franc early in
the year, with three-quarters of exporters reporting sharply
lower revenue, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
The surge in the Swiss franc after Switzerland scrapped the
currency's cap in mid-January has led Swiss firms to raise
prices, looked to develop new markets or sought to cut
employment costs in response.
Exports fell 1.3 percent in real terms in April and slid
more than 5 percent in nominal terms, to 16.294 billion Swiss
francs ($17.2 billion). The chemicals and pharmaceuticals
industry, Switzerland's biggest exports, took the sharpest hit
-- 13 percent lower on the year.
The SNB's cap on the franc had shielded exporters from a
strong franc, but the January move to drop the cap sent the
currency, seen as a safe haven during times of global economic
stress, soaring against the euro and has led some economists to
predict the Swiss economy will contract this year.
($1 = 0.9466 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)