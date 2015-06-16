UPDATE 1-Switzerland trims GDP forecasts as Greek crisis buoys franc

(Adds economist comments, details)
ZURICH, June 16 Switzerland's government trimmed
its economic forecasts for this year and next, saying a strong
franc is already hurting exports and the currency could get even
stronger if Greece fails to reach a deal with creditors.
Talks between Greece and its creditors aimed at preventing a
default and possible euro exit have collapsed. Investors see the
franc as a haven from the uncertainty.
"If an extreme solution (for Greece) were envisaged, the
risk and uncertainty relating to the short-term progression of
the exchange rate of the Swiss franc to the euro must be taken
seriously," economists at the State Secretariat for Economics
(SECO) said in a statement on Tuesday.
SECO forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year
at 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent next, down from 0.9 percent this
year and 1.8 percent in 2016 previously.
Many Swiss firms have already cut jobs and moved operations
overseas to try to hold down export prices.
The Swiss National Bank holds its regular policy meeting on
Thursday and is expected to leave interest rates unchanged below
zero.
The SNB stunned financial markets on Jan. 15 when it
abandoned its cap on the franc's value against the euro, sending
the Swiss currency surging.
Further franc appreciation "would cause a headache to the
SNB as the central bank lacks potent instruments at the moment,"
said Alessandro Bee, economist at Swiss bank Sarasin.
Last week, Switzerland's KOF economic research institute
predicted the Swiss economy to grow 0.4 percent in 2015 and 1.3
percent in 2016, a slight upward revision from its previous
forecasts.
