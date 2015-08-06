Swiss consumers turn gloomier, employers ready to sack

ZURICH Aug 6 The struggling Swiss economy got
more bad news on Thursday as fresh surveys showed consumer
sentiment nearing a four-year low and employers more likely to
fire than hire staff.
The mood was similar to autumn 2011, when a strong Swiss
franc also weighed on the export-dependent economy, and
contrasts with upbeat readings elsewhere in Europe, said Bruno
Parnisari at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).
Consumer sentiment in July plunged to -19 points from -6 in
April as Swiss became more worried about the economic outlook
and unemployment. They turned more bearish as well about their
personal finances and chances to boost savings.
Parnisari said sentiment is strongly influenced by downbeat
media reports about the strong franc's impact on the economy,
prospects that employers could move jobs abroad, turmoil in
Greece and a slowdown in China.
He contrasted this with improving sentiment in Europe and
especially Germany since the start of the year.
The quarterly survey of 1,200 random households showed
however that consumers' assessment of the timing for major
purchases remained favourable, although slightly lower than in
April.
This coincided with a boom in property markets and new car
sales as ultra-low interest rates make big-ticket purchases more
attractive. UBS said this week the property market was in more
danger of developing a bubble than at any time since 1991.
In a separate survey released on Thursday, the KOF economic
think tank said its employment indicator remained in negative
territory in July for the fourth quarter in a row. The number of
businesses that plan to cut staff exceeded those planning to
create jobs.
"The employment outlook is negative above all in the sectors
that have been significantly affected by the increase in the
value of the Swiss franc," it said.
"The tense exchange rate situation is thus expected to have
a negative impact on the development of the Swiss labour market
also over the coming months and to lead to a slight decrease in
jobs in the Swiss private sector."
The Swiss National Bank abruptly removed its cap on the
franc - set at 1.20 per euro - on Jan. 15, sending the franc
soaring. The euro has strengthened of late though to a
five-month high above 1.07 francs.
