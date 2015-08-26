Franc's strength means Switzerland faces first recession since 2009

* Reuters poll predicts Swiss Q2 GDP shrank 0.1 pct
* That would push Switzerland into first recession since
2009
* Economic struggles mostly down to strong franc
* Recession expected to be short-lived
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Aug 26 Switzerland is likely to confirm
on Friday that it has fallen into its first recession since
2009, the clearest sign yet of the country's struggles this year
with a strong currency.
A Reuters poll of 12 analysts forecasts the $690 billion
Swiss economy shrank 0.1 percent in the second quarter. Unless
first-quarter figures are revised up from -0.2 percent, the
decline would mark the first back-to-back contraction in six
years, putting Switzerland into a recession.
Economists expect the downturn to be short-lived, with the
fallout from the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision in January
to abandon its cap on the franc less severe than first feared.
"You do see that the strong Swiss franc is having its toll
on the Swiss economy, but at the end of January we thought the
results would be even more devastating," said Jan-Egbert Sturm,
a director of the KOF Swiss Economic Institute think tank.
The franc soared after the SNB lifted its limit on its value
of 1.20 to the euro, in place since September 2011. The cap was
put in place largely to protect the export-reliant economy, and
the currency's gains led economists and the SNB to slash growth
forecasts.
After strengthening to as much as 0.85 francs per euro just
after the SNB announcement, the franc has pared gains and now
trades around 1.08 francs per euro.
"HERR AND FRAU SWITZERLAND CANNOT COMPLAIN"
Ending the cap, which the SNB said was too expensive to
maintain, has come at a cost to Switzerland's economy. Companies
have eliminated jobs, frozen or cut pay, increased working
hours, slashed prices and accepted lower margins to cope with
the damage.
The strong franc has also dissuaded tourists from visiting
Switzerland, while shops along the border have seen bargain
hunters head to neighbouring France, Germany and Italy.
Watchmakers like Swatch and Richemont have
been among the hardest hit, since most of their parts must be
manufactured locally to carry the coveted "Swiss Made" label.
However, the domestic economy, supported by a booming
housing market and negative interest rates, has helped pick up
the slack from industries hurt by the exchange rate. Purchasing
power has risen as consumer prices have fallen the most since
1959, while payrolls rose in the second quarter.
"Overall, it's not feeling like a real recession," said
Daniel Kalt, chief economist for Switzerland at Swiss bank UBS.
"It's a slight recession because the domestic side of the
economy buffers most of the exchange rate shock that we've
seen."
Economists said it is too early to say what impact China's
slowdown might have on Switzerland, but a weakening franc,
coupled with a brighter outlook for euro zone demand, mean many
predictions are for overall growth in 2015.
As the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper wrote: "Certainly the
franc shock has left ugly scratches on the Swiss paint job. But
apart from that, Herr and Frau Switzerland cannot complain."
