UPDATE 2-Swiss economy posts surprise growth, skirting recession

* Swiss economy grew 0.2 pct in Q2
* Avoids recession after Q1 contraction
* Signs of resilience in face of strong franc
* Fall in imports complicates interpretation
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Aug 28 Switzerland's economy grew
unexpectedly in the second quarter, skirting a recession as
exporters weathered a strong franc better than some had
expected.
However, economists cautioned that picture was complicated
by a fall in imports. This may have flattered the gross domestic
product (GDP) calculation but could just mean Swiss
manufacturers are ordering fewer components because they are
making fewer products.
The economy grew by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter,
the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on
Friday, topping the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters poll
of 12 analysts.
The poll consensus had been for the $690 billion Swiss
economy to have shrunk 0.1 percent, which would have marked the
first back-to-back quarterly contractions - equating to a
recession - in six years.
"The economy is displaying strong resilience in digesting
the strong franc appreciation," said Janwillem Acket, chief
economist at Julius Baer.
The Swiss franc soared in mid-January after the Swiss
National Bank removed a cap of 1.20 francs per euro, leading
economists and the Swiss National Bank to slash growth forecasts
as exports became less competitive.
Economists said solid household consumption and growth in
investment indicated strength while the widening second quarter
trade surplus, caused by imports falling more than exports, was
harder to interpret. Imports dropped by 3.6 percent from the
first to the second quarter.
"The dive in imports could be a sign that production is
sinking," Acket said, pointing to the possibility that
manufacturers might have imported fewer supplies. "So that may
mean we could have a very challenged situation."
Swiss industrial production was down 2.5 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter of 2015, progressively
declining during the three months of the quarter to an 11
percent fall in June.
A major industrial lobby warned last week that the
engineering, electrical and metal industry would continue to
fare poorly in the second half of 2015.
But Daniel Hartmann, a senior economist at Bantleon, said
the group still expected GDP growth of 0.9 percent for 2015 and
1 percent for 2016.
"Leading indicators point to a stabilisation in the second
half," said Cornelia Luchsinger, an economist at the Zuercher
Kantonalbank.
The franc edged up to 1.0852 per euro after the
data.
