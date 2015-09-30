Main Swiss econ indicator falls in September, but above average for 2nd straight month

ZURICH, Sept 30 Switzerland's leading economic indicator fell in September but remained above its long-term average for the second straight month, signalling the economy was stabilising after the Swiss franc's surge this year, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said.

The barometer from Zurich-based KOF dropped to 100.4 points from a revised 101.2 points in August.

September's reading on Wednesday lagged the average estimate of 100.9 in a Reuters analyst poll but still exceeded the long-term 100-point average. The two-month stretch above 100 was the longest it has remained in positive territory since early 2014.

The indicator points to the expected performance of the economy in around six months' time.

"Overall, slightly positive tendencies in the international environment are counterbalanced by slightly negative developments primarily in the manufacturing as well as construction sectors," KOF economists said in a statement.

"With the indicators capturing tendencies in domestic consumption and banking sector stabilising at their previous readings, the overall result is a minor decrease in the barometer."

Switzerland's export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge in the franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January abruptly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, which it said had become too expensive to maintain.

In the first half of the year, Switzerland skirted an anticipated recession as exporters weathered a strong franc better than some had expected. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)