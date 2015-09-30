Main Swiss econ indicator falls in September, but above average for 2nd straight month

ZURICH, Sept 30 Switzerland's leading economic
indicator fell in September but remained above its long-term
average for the second straight month, signalling the economy
was stabilising after the Swiss franc's surge this year, the KOF
Swiss Economic Institute said.
The barometer from Zurich-based KOF dropped to 100.4 points
from a revised 101.2 points in August.
September's reading on Wednesday lagged the average estimate
of 100.9 in a Reuters analyst poll but still exceeded the
long-term 100-point average. The two-month stretch above 100 was
the longest it has remained in positive territory since early
2014.
The indicator points to the expected performance of the
economy in around six months' time.
"Overall, slightly positive tendencies in the international
environment are counterbalanced by slightly negative
developments primarily in the manufacturing as well as
construction sectors," KOF economists said in a statement.
"With the indicators capturing tendencies in domestic
consumption and banking sector stabilising at their previous
readings, the overall result is a minor decrease in the
barometer."
Switzerland's export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge
in the franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January
abruptly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, which it
said had become too expensive to maintain.
In the first half of the year, Switzerland skirted an
anticipated recession as exporters weathered a strong franc
better than some had expected.
