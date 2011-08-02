Swiss manufacturing steady but strong franc has effect-PMI

* July Swiss PMI at 53.5 pts, vs 53.4 pts in June

* PMI data shows output, employment growing

* Sfr surges vs euro, tightening Swiss monetary conditions

By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Katie Reid

ZURICH, Aug 2 Swiss manufacturing activity held steady in July, according to a purchasing managers' survey on Tuesday, which beat expectations, but a build-up in inventories suggested exporters were feeling the impact of the record high Swiss franc.

The safe-haven franc has soared 11 percent against the euro this year, hitting a record of 1.1018, and has surged 16 percent against the dollar as investors worry about the economic malaise in the euro zone and the United States.

It has begun eating into Swiss corporate profits at producers like chemicals-maker Clariant , and the KOF forward-looking indicator points to a slowdown.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index, compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse, was at a seasonally adjusted 53.5 points in July, little changed from 53.4 points in the previous month. The July print was also ahead of expectations for a slide to 52.0 points.

"It's an amazing number against the backdrop of the exchange rate," said Julius Baer Chief Economist Janwillem Acket. "(But) with current exchange rates so high, it's only a matter of time before this is felt in a painful way, and we may be risking a recession in the first half of next year."

The Swiss National Bank expects growth to slow this year to some 2 percent, after 2.6 percent growth in 2010 as the strong franc bites. With the franc rising from one record to the next, analysts say the central bank could lower its growth forecast at its next policy review on Sept. 15.

The output component of the PMI index, which had signalled contraction for June, climbed back into the growth zone in July and there were delivery delays due to high capacity utilisation. Moreover, in a sign firms were not too morose about the future, hiring also expanded, the PMI data showed.

More gloomily, however, inventories expanded more quickly than the previous month, a sign that not all that was being produced was being sold.

"Just how deep the dent in growth will be remains to be seen," the PMI survey authors said in a statement.

Between March 2009 and June 2010 the SNB waded into currency markets to cap the franc's rise and stave off the risk of deflation, running up huge losses in the process.

Although the Swiss domestic economy is relatively robust, the SNB has so far held off raising its benchmark interest rate target, saying the rallying franc is delivering a tightening of monetary conditions.

Interest rate futures have pushed back the timing of a full 25 basis point hike in the SNB's target for the three-month Swiss franc LIBOR to as late as March 2013. <0#FES:>

"For the SNB, it will be also interesting to note that purchase prices are back in contraction territory, keeping policy tightening off the agenda as the weak data adds to record Swiss franc strength," Nikola Stephan of Informa Global Markets said.

The chief of Swatch Group and the Social Democrats have both recently urged the SNB to use a new round of currency interventions to weaken the franc.

SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan has said the SNB still has the means to act if needed.

