瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三

Swiss econ prospects uncertain, govt says after SNB meeting

ZURICH Nov 21 Swiss economic prospects are fraught with uncertainty due to turmoil elsewhere, Switzerland's government said after meeting with Swiss National Bank president Thomas Jordan on Wednesday to discuss economy and monetary policy.

"The international environment remains precarious, which is why prospects for the Swiss economy will continue to be afflicted by the considerable uncertainty," the government said in a statement following the annual SNB meeting.

