Swiss econ prospects uncertain, govt says after SNB meeting

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
ZURICH Nov 21 Swiss economic prospects are fraught with uncertainty due to turmoil elsewhere, Switzerland's government said after meeting with Swiss National Bank president Thomas Jordan on Wednesday to discuss economy and monetary policy.
"The international environment remains precarious, which is why prospects for the Swiss economy will continue to be afflicted by the considerable uncertainty," the government said in a statement following the annual SNB meeting.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.