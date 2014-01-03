版本:
Swiss KOF indicator rises for ninth month in a row in Dec

ZURICH Jan 3 Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer rose for the ninth consecutive month to 1.95 points in December from 1.85 in November, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Friday.

The indicator points to the expected performance of the Swiss economy in about six months' time. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
