Swiss government ups 2015 growth forecast

ZURICH, Sept 17 The Swiss government on Thursday
upped its economic growth forecast for 2015 but cautioned that a
continued recovery in the euro zone was crucial to the Alpine
nation's prospects.
The State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said it now sees
growth this year of 0.9 percent, from a previous estimate of 0.8
percent for 2015. It trimmed its 2016 estimate to 1.5 percent
from 1.6 percent.
It also pegged inflation at -1.1 percent in 2015, down from
-1.0 percent previously, and 0.1 percent in 2016, down from 0.3
percent.
"A key prerequisite for an improvement in the economic
situation is that the global economy remains on an upward course
and, in particular, that the Euro zone is able to continue its
recovery," economists for SECO said in a statement.
SECO's forecasts come ahead of Thursday's regular monetary
policy meeting of the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
Switzerland's economy grew unexpectedly in the second
quarter, narrowly skirting a recession as exporters weathered a
strong franc better than some had expected.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)