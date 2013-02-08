TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.4 pct in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in January from 3.3
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.1 percent after 3.0 percent in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Jan '13 Dec '12 Jan '12
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.4 3.3 3.1
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.0 3.1
Registered unemployed 148,158 142,309 134,317
Job vacancies 14,559 13,722 17,471
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.4
High 3.5
Low 3.3
Adjusted:
Median 3.1
High 3.3
Low 3.1
For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0
percent.
BACKGROUND
