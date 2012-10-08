版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 13:50 BJT

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate steady at 2.8 pct in Sept.

ZURICH, Oct 8 The Swiss unemployment rate held
steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September,
the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on xxday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 2.9 percent, also unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Sept. 12    Aug. 12      Sept. 11
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   2.8         2.8         2.6
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    2.9         2.9         3.0
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      120, 347    119,823     111,344
                                                    
 Job vacancies              15, 770     16,562      19,435
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  
  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

