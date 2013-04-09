TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.2 pct in March

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH, April 9 The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in March from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood unchanged on the previous month at 3.1 percent. KEY FIGURES March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.2 3.4 3.2 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.1 Registered unemployed 138,993 146,001 126,392 Job vacancies 16,022 16,035 17,862 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.3 High 3.4 Low 3.2 Adjusted: Median 3.1 High 3.2 Low 3.1 For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.