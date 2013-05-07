版本:
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.1 pct in April

May 7 The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in April from 3.2 percent in
the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.1 percent after 3.1 percent in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                April 2013  March 2013  April 2012
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.1         3.2         2.8
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.1         3.1         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      135,851     138,993     123,158
                                                    
 Job vacancies              16,135      16,022      18,306
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.1
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.1
 High          3.1
 Low           3.1
       
    BACKGROUND
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

