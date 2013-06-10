TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.0 pct in May

ZURICH, June 10 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in May from 3.1 percent
in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs said on Monday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent after 3.1 percent in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES May 2013 April 2013 May 2012
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.0 3.1 3.0
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.1 3.2
Registered unemployed 131,290 135,851 118,860
Job vacancies 14,808 16,135 17,252
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.1
High 3.1
Low 3.0
Adjusted:
Median 3.2
High 3.2
Low 3.0
BACKGROUND
