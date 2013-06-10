版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 13:49 BJT

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.0 pct in May

ZURICH, June 10 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in May from 3.1 percent
in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs said on Monday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent after 3.1 percent in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                May 2013    April 2013  May 2012 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.0         3.1         3.0
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.1         3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      131,290     135,851     118,860
                                                    
 Job vacancies              14,808      16,135      17,252
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.1
 High          3.1
 Low           3.0
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2
 High          3.2
 Low           3.0
 

       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐