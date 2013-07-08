TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 2.9 pct in June

ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June from 3.0
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Monday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES JUNE 2013 MAY 2013 JUNE 2012
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.9 3.0 2.7
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 2.9
Registered unemployed 126,498 131,290 114,868
Job vacancies 14,647 14,808 17,493
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
here
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.0
High 3.0
Low 2.9
Adjusted:
Median 3.2
High 3.2
Low 3.1
For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.2
percent.
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...