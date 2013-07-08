版本:
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 2.9 pct in June

ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June from 3.0
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Monday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                JUNE 2013   MAY 2013    JUNE 2012 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   2.9         3.0         2.7
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         2.9
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      126,498     131,290     114,868
                                                    
 Job vacancies              14,647      14,808      17,493
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.0
 High          3.0
 Low           2.9
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.2
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
