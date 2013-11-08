TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in October

ZURICH, Nov 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, the sames as the previous month. KEY FIGURES OCT 2013 SEPT 2013 OCT 2012 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.1 3.0 2.9 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.0 Registered unemployed 133,443 131,072 125,536 Job vacancies 12,982 14,235 15,726 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...