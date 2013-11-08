TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in October

ZURICH, Nov 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, the sames as the previous month.
KEY FIGURES OCT 2013 SEPT 2013 OCT 2012
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.1 3.0 2.9
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.0
Registered unemployed 133,443 131,072 125,536
Job vacancies 12,982 14,235 15,726
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
